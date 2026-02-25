Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $398,000 in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 327.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,648.3% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $134.88. The company has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.10.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,003.24. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts reaffirming the bull case: BMO trimmed its price target modestly from $145 to $140 but kept an Outperform rating, citing the company’s cash generation and momentum following Q4 results. BMO Lowers Target

Analysts reaffirming the bull case: BMO trimmed its price target modestly from $145 to $140 but kept an Outperform rating, citing the company’s cash generation and momentum following Q4 results. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and capital return focus: Seeking Alpha and other bull notes highlight record free cash flow, $3.4B debt reduction, $7.65B cash on hand, and an enhanced buyback/dividend framework — supporting long?term upside despite a 2026 production trough. SA: Not The Cheapest…

Strong fundamentals and capital return focus: Seeking Alpha and other bull notes highlight record free cash flow, $3.4B debt reduction, $7.65B cash on hand, and an enhanced buyback/dividend framework — supporting long?term upside despite a 2026 production trough. Positive Sentiment: Bull case reiterated with higher long?term assumptions: Another Seeking Alpha piece raised its price target based on a bullish gold scenario, pointing to the company’s Q4 beat, record $7.3B FCF for 2025, and disciplined capital returns as catalysts. SA: $5100 Gold

Bull case reiterated with higher long?term assumptions: Another Seeking Alpha piece raised its price target based on a bullish gold scenario, pointing to the company’s Q4 beat, record $7.3B FCF for 2025, and disciplined capital returns as catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Value/momentum interest: Zacks and other outlets flag NEM as a top?ranked value/momentum stock and note elevated investor attention — this can attract flows but doesn’t resolve near?term guidance risk. Zacks: Top-Ranked Value

Value/momentum interest: Zacks and other outlets flag NEM as a top?ranked value/momentum stock and note elevated investor attention — this can attract flows but doesn’t resolve near?term guidance risk. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed retail commentary: aggregator pieces (MSN/Yahoo) weigh buy/hold/sell views and investor attention, reflecting differing time horizons among investors. MSN: Buy Hold or Sell?

Mixed retail commentary: aggregator pieces (MSN/Yahoo) weigh buy/hold/sell views and investor attention, reflecting differing time horizons among investors. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and near?term cash flow pressure: A Seeking Alpha note argues gold’s rally benefits NEM but flags FY2026 guidance — lower production, higher all?in sustaining costs and more capex — which will likely pressure FCF and returns this year; management prefers buybacks over raising the dividend at current prices. SA: Gold Too Hot To Handle

Guidance and near?term cash flow pressure: A Seeking Alpha note argues gold’s rally benefits NEM but flags FY2026 guidance — lower production, higher all?in sustaining costs and more capex — which will likely pressure FCF and returns this year; management prefers buybacks over raising the dividend at current prices. Negative Sentiment: Bearish viewpoints: Several commentators list operational and valuation concerns and explain why they’re avoiding the stock despite the gold backdrop, adding downside narrative pressure for short?term traders. SA: 3 Reasons Avoiding

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

