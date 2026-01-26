Sovran Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,821 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 273,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 317,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 73,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $93.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.17. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $93.93.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

