Fortrea (FTRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Fortrea to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $665.2220 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Fortrea Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $15.00 price target on shares of Fortrea and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortrea by 494.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after buying an additional 5,419,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,913,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortrea by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,219,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 565,891 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fortrea by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,556,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 196,759 shares during the period.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company’s comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea’s core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

