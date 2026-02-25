Airship AI (AISP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Airship AI to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. On average, analysts expect Airship AI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Airship AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ AISP opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Airship AI has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Airship AI

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

In other Airship AI news, President Paul M. Allen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 151,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,337.52. This trade represents a 192.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Airship AI in the third quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Airship AI by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airship AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airship AI by 1,793.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm set a $8.00 price target on Airship AI in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Airship AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airship AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Airship AI

Airship AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.