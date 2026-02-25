Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $167.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.7778.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered Silicon Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $204.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day moving average is $142.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.69 and a beta of 1.56. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $208.84.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $276,471.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,287.69. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $201,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,907. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,555 shares of company stock worth $1,073,528. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,421,000 after acquiring an additional 97,351 shares during the period. First Growth Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

