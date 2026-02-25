Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.8882.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 19th.

NYSE AS opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.86. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 484.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — Amer Sports posted $0.31 EPS vs. estimates ~ $0.27-$0.28 and revenue of $2.10B vs. ~$1.99B; revenue jumped ~28.5% YoY, showing broad strength across regions. Article Title

Q4 results beat consensus — Amer Sports posted $0.31 EPS vs. estimates ~ $0.27-$0.28 and revenue of $2.10B vs. ~$1.99B; revenue jumped ~28.5% YoY, showing broad strength across regions. Positive Sentiment: FY2026 guidance raised on EPS — management set FY26 EPS at $1.10–$1.15, above consensus (~$1.08), and issued a higher FY revenue range ($7.6B–$7.7B) that exceeds Street revenue estimates. This supports longer-term earnings growth expectations. Article Title

FY2026 guidance raised on EPS — management set FY26 EPS at $1.10–$1.15, above consensus (~$1.08), and issued a higher FY revenue range ($7.6B–$7.7B) that exceeds Street revenue estimates. This supports longer-term earnings growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaction: UBS raised its price target to $60 after the Q4 release, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s medium-term upside. Article Title

Analyst reaction: UBS raised its price target to $60 after the Q4 release, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s medium-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and detail resources are available for deeper color — the full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck provide management commentary on channel cadence, regional performance and margin drivers. Useful if you want to validate assumptions behind guidance. Article Title

Earnings call and detail resources are available for deeper color — the full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck provide management commentary on channel cadence, regional performance and margin drivers. Useful if you want to validate assumptions behind guidance. Negative Sentiment: Near-term caution: Q1 2026 guidance came in light — EPS guidance of $0.28–$0.30 (vs. consensus ~ $0.30) and Q1 revenue guidance of ~$1.8B versus Street ~$2.0B. The below-consensus quarterly revenue guide is the primary driver of the stock pullback. Article Title

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

