iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF $TOPT Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,749 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF in the third quarter worth $504,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,675 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,817,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,411,000.

Shares of TOPT opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $476.69 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.17.

The iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (TOPT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Top 20 Select index. The fund seeks to mirror the performance of an index comprising the top 20 largest US firms by market-cap in the S&P 500. The companies are weighted by their float-adjusted market-cap TOPT was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

