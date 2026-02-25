Tableaux LLC Acquires Shares of 2,648 Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $254,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 4,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.2%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $195.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.85. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $210.32.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $211.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.