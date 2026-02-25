Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.61 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 1.68%.

Gulfport Energy Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE GPOR opened at $196.45 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $225.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPOR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Matthew Rucker sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $2,002,698.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,962.73. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Cutt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $536,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,698.70. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 308,012 shares of company stock worth $67,100,732 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 364.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.