1,972 Shares in Stryker Corporation $SYK Purchased by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $381.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.91. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87. The company has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.47.

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

