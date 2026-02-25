3,361 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Purchased by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 108,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 233,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,073,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $476,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $463.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The company has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.99.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.