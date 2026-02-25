Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.700-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Tennant Stock Down 23.5%

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46. Tennant has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Key Stories Impacting Tennant

Here are the key news stories impacting Tennant this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Tennant by 1,778.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Tennant during the second quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 25.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant’s product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

Further Reading

