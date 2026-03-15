Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,853 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 658.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,499.28. This trade represents a 22.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce News Roundup

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Evercore reduced their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.06.

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Salesforce Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of CRM opened at $192.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $177.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.57 and a fifty-two week high of $296.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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