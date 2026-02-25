NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$102.27 million during the quarter. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had a negative net margin of 75.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

Shares of NWH.UN stock opened at C$6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.26. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$4.44 and a 1 year high of C$6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWH.UN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$5.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate. The company provides investors exposure to a well-diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate located in the greater areas of cities such as Australasia, Brazil, Germany, and Canada of which Australasia derives a majority of revenue to the company.

