Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Holdings Lessened by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Key Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hedge funds and large managers are piling into broad market ETFs, with reports highlighting heavy accumulation in IVV, SPY and QQQ — a direct flow tailwind for QQQ demand. Hedge funds’ Mag 7, Eli Lilly buying spree sparks massive ETF accumulation in IVV, SPY, QQQ
- Positive Sentiment: Daily ETF flow data shows QQQ near the top of inflows recently, supporting upward pressure on the ETF from allocation and rebalancing flows. Daily ETF Flows: QQQ Takes No.1 Spot
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that tech insiders are buying the dip add conviction to the narrative that large-cap tech (QQQ’s core holdings) remains attractive to informed buyers, supporting price resilience. Tech Insiders Buy The Dip Even As The Market Panics
- Neutral Sentiment: Macroeconomic reads are mixed — Q4 GDP and other data show some slowing but hints of an early?Q1 rebound; this ambiguity can keep flows rotating without a clear risk?on/risk?off domination. U.S. Growth Slows In Q4, But Early Q1 Data Signals A Rebound
- Neutral Sentiment: Small secondary ETF transactions (e.g., USAdvisors selling $3.8M of a fixed-income ETF) are unlikely to move QQQ materially but reflect ongoing reallocations across asset classes. USAdvisors Sells $3.8 Million of First Trust Smith Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff policy developments and a recent Supreme Court decision have increased policy uncertainty — analysts flag higher near?term volatility for U.S. indexes, a headwind for risk?sensitive QQQ flows. S&P 500: Supreme Court Ruling On Tariffs Increases Market Volatility
- Negative Sentiment: Technical warnings: commentary notes conditions consistent with prior Nasdaq?100 episodes that preceded >20% pullbacks, raising the risk of deeper corrections in QQQ if breadth deteriorates further. Are the Signs Pointing to Another Nasdaq-100 Correction?
- Negative Sentiment: Rising U.S. debt-to-GDP (reported at ~122% in Q4) and fiscal concerns add to longer?term macro risk that can weigh on equities broadly, adding a structural caution for ETFs like QQQ. U.S. Treasury Debt-To-GDP Ratio Rises To 122% In Q4, Highest Since Covid Spike
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1%
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
