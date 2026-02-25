Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Holdings Lessened by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $607.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.96. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

