APENFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

APENFT (NFT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $330.56 million and $15.05 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

APENFT launched on March 29th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 990,105,592,982,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,105,592,982,874 tokens. The official website for APENFT is ainft.com. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @officialainft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for APENFT is medium.com/@officialainft.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based art project using NFTs to digitise and authenticate art, making it accessible to a global audience. The project includes decentralised governance, artist support, and a transparent, secure art marketplace. Led by Steve Z. Liu and an experienced team, APENFT partners with major institutions and artists to redefine art ownership and value in the digital space.”

