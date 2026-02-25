Streamr (DATA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.39 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Streamr has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $201.67 thousand worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,325,023,352 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

