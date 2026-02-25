Mike Zoi Sells 4,959 Shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Stock

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mike Zoi sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $16,315.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,475,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,151.54. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Mike Zoi sold 8,960 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $32,435.20.

On Monday, February 23rd, Mike Zoi sold 48,909 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $175,583.31.

Shares of Motorsport Games stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.76. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Motorsport Games to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the second quarter worth $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorsport Games, Inc is a publicly traded developer and publisher of interactive motorsport entertainment, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company specializes in creating officially licensed racing simulation titles and managing associated esports competitions. By focusing exclusively on the motorsport genre, Motorsport Games aims to deliver authentic digital experiences that mirror the rules, tracks and vehicles of real-world racing series.

The company’s core activities include the development of video games under licenses from major sanctioning bodies such as NASCAR, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).

