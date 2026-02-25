Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$52.48 and last traded at C$52.05, with a volume of 8355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.29.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elizabeth K. Fillatre Miller sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.49, for a total transaction of C$66,727.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,334,914.81. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge’s principal asset, the KSM project, and its Iskut projects are located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada’s ” Golden Triangle “, the Courageous Lake project is in Canada’s Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project is in the Yukon Territory.

