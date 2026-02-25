Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Shares Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 552,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 210,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Happy Creek Minerals Trading Up 16.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.86.

About Happy Creek Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia. It also holds interests in the Silverboss, Hen-Art-DL, Fox, Black Riders, and Hawk properties; and the Silver Dollar Property. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.