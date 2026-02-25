Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.25 and last traded at $90.1020, with a volume of 382463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.73.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 248,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $619,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,726,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 137.1% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

