Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the company’s current price.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Revolve Group stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 860,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,135. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $324.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.64%.Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $168,546.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,610 shares in the company, valued at $365,831.10. This trade represents a 31.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 15,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $408,803.85. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 780,928 shares of company stock valued at $22,565,084 in the last three months. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 628,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 52,049 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 293,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 49,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 102,573 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — RVLV reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.16 expected and revenue of $324.4M (vs. $305.8M est.), with revenue up ~10.4% year-over-year. These headline beats underpin the recent bullish narrative. MarketBeat Q4 summary

Q4 results beat consensus — RVLV reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.16 expected and revenue of $324.4M (vs. $305.8M est.), with revenue up ~10.4% year-over-year. These headline beats underpin the recent bullish narrative. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash-flow improved — company disclosed a 58% increase in net income and a 44% increase in adjusted EBITDA YoY, supporting margin recovery and free-cash-flow strength. PR Newswire release

Profitability and cash-flow improved — company disclosed a 58% increase in net income and a 44% increase in adjusted EBITDA YoY, supporting margin recovery and free-cash-flow strength. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — BTIG raised its price target to $35 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying material upside from current levels and signaling institutional confidence. Benzinga note

Analyst upgrade — BTIG raised its price target to $35 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying material upside from current levels and signaling institutional confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and detailed commentary are available — call highlights and full transcript provide management color on demand, inventory, and margin drivers that investors will parse for forward guidance. Yahoo earnings highlights Seeking Alpha transcript

Earnings call and detailed commentary are available — call highlights and full transcript provide management color on demand, inventory, and margin drivers that investors will parse for forward guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access ahead — management will present at upcoming Raymond James and UBS conferences (early March), offering further opportunities for guidance and Q&A with investors. Conference announcement

Investor access ahead — management will present at upcoming Raymond James and UBS conferences (early March), offering further opportunities for guidance and Q&A with investors. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell despite the beat — likely profit?taking and valuation/technical pressure: RVLV still trades at a ~30x PE and sits below its 50?day moving average, which can trigger short?term selling even after positive fundamentals. Monitor management guidance and next?quarter outlook for catalysts that could reverse the pullback.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

