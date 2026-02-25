Insider Selling: Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,074,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,471.25. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ BELFA traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.32. 13,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.23. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $227.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.23 and a 200 day moving average of $145.27.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.78. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $175.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.01 million.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Bel Fuse from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Bel Fuse by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a broad range of electronic components aimed at ensuring reliable power delivery, circuit protection and signal connectivity. The company operates through two primary segments—Power Solutions Group and Telecom Products Group—serving original equipment manufacturers in multiple end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial and transportation.

Within its Power Solutions Group, Bel Fuse offers magnetic components such as power and signal transformers, inductors and coils, as well as circuit protection devices including fuses and resettable polyfuses.

