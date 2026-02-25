XYO Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $57.53 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,655,185,228 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is xyo.network/blog.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938.01129856 with 13,655,185,228.11436914 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00401273 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $6,551,251.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

