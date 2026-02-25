MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.0 million-$500.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.6 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Cowen cut their price target on MGP Ingredients from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGP Ingredients from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.76 million, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 0.42.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $138.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 181,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $4,389,742.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,417 shares in the company, valued at $906,988.08. The trade was a 82.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,168. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 130.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 278.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc (NASDAQ: MGPI) is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

