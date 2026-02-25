Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Announces Earnings Results

Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 14.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Avingtrans had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Avingtrans Trading Up 1.7%

AVG traded up GBX 9.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 574.70. The stock had a trading volume of 136,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 539.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 499.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.52. Avingtrans has a 1-year low of GBX 300 and a 1-year high of GBX 615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

The Group has ten business units organised into three operating divisions: the Energy Divisions comprising Engineered Pumps & Motors (EPM) and Process Solutions & Rotating Equipment (PSRE) and the Medical Division.

