TE Connectivity Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,136 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 132% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,783 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,486.10. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 23,545 shares of company stock worth $5,436,928 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.85. 665,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,444. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

