Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.10 and last traded at GBX 12.10, with a volume of 469480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.70.

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £743.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.59.

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 16th. The company reported GBX (0.84) EPS for the quarter. Allergy Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.86% and a negative return on equity of 266.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Allergy Therapeutics plc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries. Its broad pipeline of products in clinical development include vaccines for grass, tree and house dust mite, and peanut allergy vaccine in pre-clinical development.

