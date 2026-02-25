CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSGP. Bank of America set a $74.00 price objective on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of CSGP opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.22 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.CoStar Group’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,387,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,226,000 after purchasing an additional 849,713 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about CoStar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — CoStar reported $0.31 EPS vs. $0.27 expected and $900M revenue (?+26.9% YoY), showing strong top-line growth that underpins the upbeat reaction. CoStar Group (CSGP) Surpasses Q4 Estimates

Q4 results beat consensus — CoStar reported $0.31 EPS vs. $0.27 expected and $900M revenue (?+26.9% YoY), showing strong top-line growth that underpins the upbeat reaction. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains — Needham’s Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on CSGP despite lowering the price target to $60, signaling continued analyst conviction in the company’s multi-year story. Needham Maintains Buy on CoStar

Analyst support remains — Needham’s Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on CSGP despite lowering the price target to $60, signaling continued analyst conviction in the company’s multi-year story. Neutral Sentiment: Investor communications update — CoStar expanded use of its corporate website for official investor disclosures, a governance/IR change that improves access but is unlikely to move fundamentals. CoStar Expands Investor Disclosures

Investor communications update — CoStar expanded use of its corporate website for official investor disclosures, a governance/IR change that improves access but is unlikely to move fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Product/market signal — Homes.com published high-end sale data showing continued activity in luxury markets, which supports CoStar’s residential marketplace relevance but is more PR than a near-term earnings driver. Homes.com Release

Product/market signal — Homes.com published high-end sale data showing continued activity in luxury markets, which supports CoStar’s residential marketplace relevance but is more PR than a near-term earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Weaker-than-expected Q1 guidance drove the pullback — management guided Q1 2026 EPS of $0.160–$0.190 (consensus ~ $0.230) and revenue $890–900M (below consensus), which prompted investor concern about near-term margin/booking cadence. CoStar Beats Q4 but Outlook Disappoints

Weaker-than-expected Q1 guidance drove the pullback — management guided Q1 2026 EPS of $0.160–$0.190 (consensus ~ $0.230) and revenue $890–900M (below consensus), which prompted investor concern about near-term margin/booking cadence. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and narrative risk — coverage noted the stock’s valuation and activist/strategic narrative shifts, which can amplify volatility as investors reassess multiples versus growth prospects. Narrative Shifts After Homes.com and Activist Pressure

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Featured Articles

