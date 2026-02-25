Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $186.28 and last traded at $178.8780, with a volume of 184573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.01.

VICR has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

In other Vicor news, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.44, for a total transaction of $649,929.04. Following the sale, the director owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,984.08. The trade was a 38.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Zheng John Shen sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $440,427.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 147,411 shares of company stock worth $17,201,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Colrain Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 10.4% in the third quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 254,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.37 and its 200-day moving average is $95.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

