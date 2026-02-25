NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.13 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.13), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $64.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.570-2.570 EPS.

Q4 same?store NOI declined ~4.8% year?over?year and same?store occupancy finished at 92.7%, with increased concessions and softer rental income pressuring near?term operating results.

2026 guidance forecasts Core FFO of $2.57 per diluted share (midpoint) while projecting same?store NOI roughly flat to down 0.5% and EPS remaining negative, signaling steady cash flow but limited near?term earnings upside.

while projecting same?store NOI roughly flat to down 0.5% and EPS remaining negative, signaling steady cash flow but limited near?term earnings upside. Liquidity and leverage profile is solid — $121.7 million available (cash + undrawn capacity), no scheduled debt maturities until 2028, $1.6 billion total indebtedness at a 3.28% average rate, and interest rate swaps hedging 62% of floating mortgage debt.

Management repurchased 223,109 shares in 2025 at an average $34.29 (~29% discount to the NAV midpoint) and says it will continue opportunistic buybacks if valuations remain attractive.

Company continues its value?add strategy — 2026 plan includes ~300 full and 400 partial unit upgrades plus 680 W/D installs with targeted low?to?mid?20% ROIs, and the recent Sedona acquisition in Las Vegas is expected to drive occupancy gains and a ~7.2% NOI CAGR through 2029.

NXRT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $43.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -110.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $39.88.

In other news, Director Brian Mitts sold 8,452 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $237,078.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,166.40. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 842,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 298,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 272,391 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 989,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after buying an additional 158,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 436.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 101,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,046,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single?family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi?family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single?family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

