Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Announces Earnings Results

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $265.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Xenia Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.78-1.990 EPS.

Financial outperformance and per?share gains — 2025 Adjusted EBITDARE of $258.3M and Adjusted FFO per share of $1.76 exceeded guidance, and management repurchased over $120M of shares in 2025, supporting double?digit FFO per?share growth versus 2024.

Revenue mix drove outsized Total RevPAR — same?property RevPAR rose 3.9% in 2025 while Total RevPAR grew 8%, led by strong group demand and F&B growth (banquets +17.2%, F&B +13.4%).

Grand Hyatt Scottsdale materially contributed to results — the transformed resort ramped in line with underwriting (RevPAR +104% YoY) and is expected to add meaningful EBITDA upside into 2026 and beyond.

materially contributed to results — the transformed resort ramped in line with underwriting (RevPAR +104% YoY) and is expected to add meaningful EBITDA upside into 2026 and beyond. Balance sheet and liquidity are mixed — $1.4B of debt at a 5.51% weighted rate with Net Debt/EBITDA ~5.2x, but $75M cash plus an undrawn $500M revolver (~$575M total liquidity) and 28 of 30 hotels free of property?level debt provide flexibility.

— $1.4B of debt at a 5.51% weighted rate with Net Debt/EBITDA ~5.2x, but $75M cash plus an undrawn $500M revolver (~$575M total liquidity) and 28 of 30 hotels free of property?level debt provide flexibility. 2026 guidance targets continued per?share growth — management expects Adjusted FFO per share to increase ~7% to $1.89 at the midpoint, with same?property RevPAR guidance of 1.5%–4.5% (3.0% midpoint) and Total RevPAR guidance of 2.75%–5.75% (4.25% midpoint), while flagging modest margin pressure from higher operating costs and limited renovation disruption.

NYSE:XHR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. 21,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,560. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 55,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 154,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Xenia reported $0.45 EPS vs. a $0.04 consensus and revenue of $265.6M (roughly in line with estimates), showing a modest revenue increase year?over?year. Stronger-than-expected quarterly results support income visibility. PR News Release

Q4 earnings beat — Xenia reported $0.45 EPS vs. a $0.04 consensus and revenue of $265.6M (roughly in line with estimates), showing a modest revenue increase year?over?year. Stronger-than-expected quarterly results support income visibility. Positive Sentiment: Materially raised FY?2026 guidance — management updated FY?2026 EPS guidance to $1.78–$1.99, well above prior street estimates, signaling confidence in RevPAR and operating leverage for the year. That outlook is a key bullish catalyst if achievable. Earnings Highlights

Materially raised FY?2026 guidance — management updated FY?2026 EPS guidance to $1.78–$1.99, well above prior street estimates, signaling confidence in RevPAR and operating leverage for the year. That outlook is a key bullish catalyst if achievable. Positive Sentiment: Dividend reinstated/confirmed — Xenia declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share (annual yield ~3.6%), supporting income-oriented investor interest. Press Release

Dividend reinstated/confirmed — Xenia declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share (annual yield ~3.6%), supporting income-oriented investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Full conference call/transcripts available — Management commentary and the Q&A (published on Yahoo Finance and Seeking Alpha) provide detail on RevPAR trends, cost outlook and capital allocation; investors will parse these for guideposts on execution risk. Yahoo Earnings Call Transcript Seeking Alpha Transcript

Full conference call/transcripts available — Management commentary and the Q&A (published on Yahoo Finance and Seeking Alpha) provide detail on RevPAR trends, cost outlook and capital allocation; investors will parse these for guideposts on execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Media snapshots and analyst notes summarizing the quarter are circulating — useful for quick reads but unlikely to move the stock unless new data appears. SeattlePI Snapshot

Media snapshots and analyst notes summarizing the quarter are circulating — useful for quick reads but unlikely to move the stock unless new data appears. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance — the consensus analyst rating is an average “Hold,” which limits immediate buy-side conviction despite the beat and guidance. Analyst Coverage Note

Mixed analyst stance — the consensus analyst rating is an average “Hold,” which limits immediate buy-side conviction despite the beat and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Execution and valuation concerns — margins remain modest (net margin ~5.2%), Y/Y revenue growth was only ~1.5%, and the shares trade at ~28x reported EPS; investors may be locking in gains or waiting for proof that elevated guidance is deliverable. (Supporting financial metrics from company release and summary filings.)

XHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

