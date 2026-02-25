TriMas Corporation (TRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

TriMas has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Stock Performance

TRS traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,695. TriMas has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRS. Zacks Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriMas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on TriMas from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriMas

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.