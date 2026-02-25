Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) Declares $0.08 Interim Dividend

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 223.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.
Kogan.com Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,300.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.64.
About Kogan.com
