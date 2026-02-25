Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Vaalco Energy has a payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Vaalco Energy to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Vaalco Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.27. Vaalco Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Vaalco Energy, Inc is an independent energy company principally engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vaalco concentrates on offshore assets in West Africa, with a strategic emphasis on maintaining and optimizing cash-flow–generating properties. Founded in the mid-1980s, the company has built its reputation by focusing on high-impact drilling prospects and extending the productive life of its core fields through targeted infill wells and enhanced recovery techniques.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon, where Vaalco holds a majority interest and serves as operator.

