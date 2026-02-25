L1 Global Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:GLS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

L1 Global Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:GLS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 51.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

L1 Global Long Short Fund Price Performance

Get L1 Global Long Short Fund alerts:

L1 Global Long Short Fund (ASX: GLS) is an Australian-listed investment company that offers investors exposure to a global long/short equity strategy. The fund is structured to provide diversified access to international equity markets by taking both long and short positions in listed securities, with the objective of generating returns uncorrelated to traditional long-only equity benchmarks.

Read More

The fund’s investment approach combines fundamental equity selection with portfolio-level risk management.

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Global Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Global Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.