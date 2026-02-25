Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $70.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.75 to $70.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

O has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $67.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 586.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

