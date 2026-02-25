Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 1% against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $460.10 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00014205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,764,304,288 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas (VLX) is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to support smart contracts and decentralised applications, capable of processing up to 75,000 transactions per second with low fees. It serves various sectors, including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, and operates as a carbon-neutral network. Founded in 2019 by Alex Alexandrov, Velas is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

