Concordium Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $73.05 million and approximately $319.46 thousand worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium’s genesis date was February 10th, 2022. Concordium’s total supply is 14,342,900,137 coins and its circulating supply is 11,719,291,801 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/@concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

