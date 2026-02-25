Teleperformance (TLPFY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Teleperformance to post earnings of $3.64 per share and revenue of $6.0271 billion for the quarter.

Teleperformance Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. Teleperformance has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.33.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

About Teleperformance

(Get Free Report)

Teleperformance is a global leader in customer experience management and business process outsourcing (BPO), providing a wide range of services to clients across industries such as telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, retail and technology. The company specializes in customer care, technical support, digital solutions and back-office processing, helping organizations enhance customer satisfaction, streamline operations and drive digital transformation.

Founded in Paris in 1978 by Daniel Julien, Teleperformance has grown from a single call-center operation into a multinational enterprise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.