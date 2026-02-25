Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 90.5% in the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

