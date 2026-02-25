Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF $IBTJ

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,366 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTJ opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0705 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

