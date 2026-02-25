TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 438,522 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $405,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.74%.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.
Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.
In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.
