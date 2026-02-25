TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 802,156 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,758,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,156 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CRH were worth $330,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,405,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,912,385,000 after purchasing an additional 649,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CRH by 24.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,347,000 after buying an additional 2,499,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,007,932,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CRH by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,788,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,615,000 after buying an additional 603,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,654,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,810,000 after acquiring an additional 832,027 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

NYSE CRH opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day moving average is $119.01.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.CRH’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

