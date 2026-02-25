Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TBLA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of Taboola.com stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. 1,858,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.93 million, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.80 million. Taboola.com had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 998,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 376,684 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Taboola.com by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 722,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Taboola.com by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 27,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 768,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 242,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

