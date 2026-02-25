Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Oppenheimer

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FERG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferguson from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

FERG stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.92. 663,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,279. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $271.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.45.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $295 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying ~15% upside from recent levels — a near-term catalyst for buying interest. Article Title

Barclays raised its price target to $295 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying ~15% upside from recent levels — a near-term catalyst for buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo also lifted its target to $285 and maintained an “overweight” view, adding analyst support that may limit downside. Article Title Article Title

Wells Fargo also lifted its target to $285 and maintained an “overweight” view, adding analyst support that may limit downside. Positive Sentiment: Ferguson issued a Business Wire release highlighting strong calendar-2025 results and provided 2026 guidance, supporting the company’s medium-term revenue and margin targets. Article Title

Ferguson issued a Business Wire release highlighting strong calendar-2025 results and provided 2026 guidance, supporting the company’s medium-term revenue and margin targets. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes Ferguson is targeting $40B in revenue and 10%+ margins as part of continued market outperformance — a constructive long-term thesis for investors focused on execution and margin expansion. Article Title

Coverage notes Ferguson is targeting $40B in revenue and 10%+ margins as part of continued market outperformance — a constructive long-term thesis for investors focused on execution and margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Ferguson published its Q4 2025 earnings presentation and the earnings call transcript (useful for modeling and management commentary). These documents offer detail but are not headline-moving by themselves. Presentation Transcript

Ferguson published its Q4 2025 earnings presentation and the earnings call transcript (useful for modeling and management commentary). These documents offer detail but are not headline-moving by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Several media items reference public figures named “Ferguson” (celebrity stories and a local crime report). These are unrelated to Ferguson plc and unlikely to affect the business fundamentals. Article Title

Several media items reference public figures named “Ferguson” (celebrity stories and a local crime report). These are unrelated to Ferguson plc and unlikely to affect the business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Ferguson missed EPS estimates (reported $1.99 vs. $2.24 consensus), which likely pressured the stock intraday despite year-over-year revenue growth; earnings shortfalls can prompt near-term selling and re-rating risk. Earnings Summary

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

