JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $92.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSIC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research set a $79.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.89. 1,082,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,953. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.02%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Henry Schein

Here are the key news stories impacting Henry Schein this week:

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.