ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0132 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SIXH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.77. 6,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,310. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a market cap of $545.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.37. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $43.32.

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (SIXH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US equities and sellscall options against SPY. SIXH was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

