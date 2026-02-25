ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0132 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.
ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SIXH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.77. 6,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,310. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a market cap of $545.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.37. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $43.32.
ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Company Profile
