IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0553 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $23.23. 2,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,176. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $23.47.

About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality. DYFI was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by IDX.

