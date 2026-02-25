IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0553 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $23.23. 2,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,176. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $23.47.
About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.