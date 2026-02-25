Traders Buy High Volume of Synopsys Call Options (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 15,971 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 169% compared to the average daily volume of 5,938 call options.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,970,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 238.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,608 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $892,605,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $730,197,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $8.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.71. The stock had a trading volume of 977,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,714. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $472.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Citigroup began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.00.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

